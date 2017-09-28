LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette spikers beat MELHS, go to 3-0 in PSC

The Marquette Catholic girls volleyball team remains undefeated in Prairie State Conference play after beating the Metro East Lutheran Knights 29-27, 25-17 on Wednesday at MELHS.

The Explorers improved to 12-6 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Alton school returns to action at 6 tonight with a road match against Brussels.

Marquette has won eight of its last nine matches after being 4-5 on Sept. 5. The Explorers won the Marquette/EA-WR Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 9.

On Wednesday, Regina Guehlstorf finished with 10 kills and 6 solo blocks, Brooklyn Taylor had 10 kills and two aces, Lauren Heinz recorded eight service points and two aces, Peyton Kline had 25 assists and Carly Creel finished with 16 digs for Marquette.

The Explorers have two conference matches remaining – Nokomis (Oct. 12) and EA-WR (Oct. 18). Both matches will be played at Marquette.

MELHS dropped to 6-16 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Knights will play another conference match at 6 tonight against EA-WR on the road.

Ellen Schulte had five kills, Sidney Vetter finished with 13 assists, Taylor Bradley had four kills and three blocks and Emily Schwarz had 10 service points and three aces for MELHS.

BOYS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 5, EA-WR 1

Metro East Lutheran 4, Valmeyer 2

Columbia 1, Marquette Catholic 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton def. Belleville East 17-25, 28-26, 25-19

Granite City def. Cahokia 25-16, 25-13

Edwardsville def. Cor Jesu 25-20, 25-20

Dupo def. Father McGivney 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Roxana def. Mount Olive 29-27, 25-14

Roxana def. Greenview 25-12, 25-19

Bunker Hill def. Roxana 25-23, 14-25, 15-11

GIRLS TENNIS

O'Fallon 9, Alton 0

Civic Memorial 6, Metro East Lutheran 3

CROSS COUNTRY

TRIAD INVITATIONAL – Granite City and Civic Memorial competed at the Triad Invitational on Wednesday at Triad High.

Granite City placed seventh with 287 points in the girls race and 10th with 273 points in the boys race. CM finished 10th in the girls race with 319 points and 14th in the boys race with 349.

Zoey Lewis was the Eagles' top finisher, placing 26th with a 21:28 in the girls race. Jeremiah Perry placed 30th with a 17:29 to lead the Warriors.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nerinx Hall 2, Edwardsville 1