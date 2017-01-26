LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS advances to consolation semis at Carrollton

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 46, NORTH GREENE 41 -- The Knights will get a rematch with the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Friday.

MELHS advanced to the Carrollton Tournament consolation semifinals against Marquette at 5 p.m. Friday after beating North Greene 46-41 on Wednesday in the consolation quarterfinals.

Ellen Schulte scored 13 points and Destiny Williams added 11 to lead the Knights, who will play the Explorers for the second time in 10 days. Marquette beat MELHS 55-48 on Jan. 17 at Edwardsville.

The Knights improved to 8-12. They started tournament play with a 56-32 loss to Brussels in the first round on Saturday.

The winner between Marquette-MELHS advances to the consolation championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

WRESTLING

ALTON 46, BELLEVILLE EAST 20 -- The Redbirds wrapped up their Southwestern Conference season on Wednesday with a victory over the Lancers at Belleville East.

Alton ended its league season at 4-3. It also had wins over Belleville West, Collinsville and East St. Louis and losses to Edwardsville, O’Fallon and Granite City.

The Redbirds wrap up their regular season at 6 tonight against Roxana. They’re 10-7 in dual-match play.

ALTHOFF 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 24 -- The Eagles ended their home season on Wednesday with a loss to the Crusaders.

Brady Christeson (145), Brandon Copeland (160), William Davis (182), Brandon Carpenter (195) and Hunter Thornton (220) picked up wins for CM, which will compete in the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals at 9 a.m. Saturday at Waterloo.

Carpenter and Thornton won their matches by pin, Copeland and Davis won their matches by decision and Christeson got a forfeit victory.

COLLINSVILLE 69, ROXANA 9 -- Michael Cherry and Brett Nyswonger were the only Roxana winners in the Shells’ road match with the Kahoks on Wednesday.

Nyswonger pinned Richard Corey with 14 seconds left in the first period at 285 and Cherry beat Sam Blaha 8-1 at 145.

Roxana will have a match at 6 tonight against Alton at home. The Shells will celebrate senior night as Nyswonger and James Henseler will wrestle their final home matches.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 38, EA-WR 2 -- The Eagles improved to 5-9 with two matches to go after beating the Oilers on Wednesday at Airport Bowl.

Sophomore Ashley Westbrook shot a 577, including a 216 in the second game, to lead CM, which will return to action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Roxana at Airport Bowl.

Breanna Gernon shot a 324 to lead EA-WR, which wraps up its regular season on Feb. 2 against Roxana.