LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS baseball edges Roxana for first win of the season

The Metro East Lutheran baseball team celebrated its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Roxana Shells in a non-conference game on Tuesday.

MELHS improved to 1-6. The Edwardsville school lost games to Bunker Hill and Mascoutah and was swept in doubleheaders to Calhoun and Greenville before beating Roxana on Tuesday.

The Knights' next game will against Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.

The Shells dropped to 3-5. They will play a road game against Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MELHS scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Kyle Johnson struck out seven to pick up the victory on the mound.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Granite City 4, O'Fallon 1

Edwardsville 2, Belleville East 0

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 12, Greenville 1

Belleville East 4, Granite City 2

SOFTBALL

Roxana 4, Southwestern 1

EA-WR 11, Nokomis 1

Belleville East 4, Granite City 2

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Granite City 2-0

Alton def. East St. Louis 2-1