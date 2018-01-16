LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS boys cruise past Litchfield, win third straight game

The Metro East Lutheran Knights had a strong team effort in their 61-39 win over the Litchfield Purple Panthers on Monday in a Litchfield Tournament game.

MELHS had 12 players score to win its third straight game and improve to 8-10. The Edwardsville school will play Civic Memorial at 7:30 tonight in the final pool play game for both teams, with the winner advancing to the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday and the loser playing in the second-place pool semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Both the Knights and Eagles are 1-0 in Pool A. CM defeated Litchfield on Saturday.

Larry Harris scored 15 points and Damonte Bean and Jonah Wilson each had nine to lead the Knights, who had lost six games in a row before their winning streak.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 40, Nokomis 27

Gibault 40, Father McGivney 36

Red Bud 59, EA-WR 36

Belleville East 57, Granite City 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nokomis 64, EA-WR 43

Mount Zion 69, Roxana 29

Mater Dei 55, Granite City 48

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Fort Zumwalt West 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

Triad 4, Alton 1

BOYS SWIMMING

SWIM FOR HOPE INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers won the five-team Swim For Hope Invitational on Monday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers finished first with 381 points, beating out O'Fallon (308), Glenwood (304), Sacred Heart-Griffin (217) and Springfield (178).

Logan Mills won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly, Porter LeVasseur came out on top in the 100-yard backstroke, McLain Oertle placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke and Matthew Mendez won the 50-yard freestyle. EHS won the 400-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay events.

The event was a fundraiser for Allison's Hope, an organization that is named after Allison Cassens who passed away with colon cancer in 2004.