LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS girls knock off Granite City in Carrollton Tournament

The Metro East Lutheran girls basketball team is inching closer to a winning season.

The Knights improved to 12-8 after beating the Granite City Warriors 38-21 in the consolation quarterfinals of the Carrollton Tournament on Wednesday.

MELHS will play Greenfield-Northwestern at 5 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals. A win can send the Edwardsville school to the consolation finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Knights are looking to clinch their third winning season in four years. Last year, they finished 9-17, including a 1-2 showing at Carrollton. They lost to Marquette in the consolation semifinals.

MELHS began tournament play on Saturday with a 63-52 loss to Jersey in the first round. On Wednesday, the Knights got nine points from Sami Kasting and eight points each from Destiny Williams and Ellen Schulte to beat the Warriors.

MELHS, the No. 11 seed, stormed to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and led 23-12 at halftime.

Granite City, the No. 14 seed, lost its 14th straight game and dropped to 1-14. The Warriors will play Brussels in a loser's bracket game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carrollton Grade School. Last year, they beat Brussels 62-59 in the fifth-place game.

WRESTLING

Althoff 41, Civic Memorial 35