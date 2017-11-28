LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS girls knock off Roxana, reach .500 mark

The Metro East Lutheran girls basketball team reached the .500 mark after cruising past the Roxana Shells 42-20 on Monday in its home opener.

MELHS improved to 2-2. The Knights have won their second straight game after losing their first two. They will play another home game against Madison on Thursday.

Roxana dropped to 1-5 and lost its fifth straight game. After starting their season on Nov. 14 with a 45-20 win over Dupo in a first-round game of the Dupo Cat Classic, the Shells have averaged only 20 points in the last five games.

Ellen Schulte and Sami Kasting each scored 10 points to lead MELHS, which finished 9-17 last year.

Lindsay Scroggins scored seven points to lead Roxana, which will play a road game against Bunker Hill on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 68, Madison 29

Southwestern 42, EA-WR 26

MVCHA HOCKEY

Highland 6, Alton 2

Oakville 5, Edwardsville 0