LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS knock off EA-WR in conference finale

The Metro East Lutheran girls basketball team ended its Prairie State Conference season in style on Wednesday.

The Knights beat the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 55-49 at home to finish their conference season at 2-2. They have won their last two games after starting off at 0-2.

MELHS was coming off a big 45-43 win over Marquette Catholic on Tuesday to pick up its first league victory.

The Knights also improved to 11-7 with the win over the Oilers. After starting off at 0-2, MELHS won eight of its next 10 games. The Edwardsville school has surpassed its win total of nine from last year.

The Knights are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Jersey in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 62, Freeburg 53

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 11

BOYS BOWLING

Roxana 35, Southwestern 5

Highland 22, Marquette Catholic 18

GIRLS BOWLING

Southwestern 25, Roxana 15

Highland 32, Marquette Catholic 8