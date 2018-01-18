LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS knock off EA-WR in conference finale

The Metro East Lutheran girls basketball team ended its Prairie State Conference season in style on Wednesday.
The Knights beat the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 55-49 at home to finish their conference season at 2-2. They have won their last two games after starting off at 0-2.
MELHS was coming off a big 45-43 win over Marquette Catholic on Tuesday to pick up its first league victory.
The Knights also improved to 11-7 with the win over the Oilers. After starting off at 0-2, MELHS won eight of its next 10 games. The Edwardsville school has surpassed its win total of nine from last year.
The Knights are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Jersey in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marquette Catholic 62, Freeburg 53
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 11
BOYS BOWLING
Roxana 35, Southwestern 5
Highland 22, Marquette Catholic 18
GIRLS BOWLING
Southwestern 25, Roxana 15
Highland 32, Marquette Catholic 8