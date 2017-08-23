LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS knocks off CM in Metro Cup

Caleb Cope and Logan McDaniel each scored a goal in the first half to lift the Metro East Lutheran Knights to a 2-1 win over the Civic Memorial Eagles in a Metro Cup tournament game on Tuesday.

MELHS and CM are both 1-1. The Knights began their season on Monday with a 7-1 loss to Mascoutah and the Eagles cruised to a 6-0 win over Roxana in their season opener on Monday.

MELHS will play Mount Vernon at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belle-Clair Fields. CM, which won the Metro Cup title last year, will play Mount Vernon at 5:30 tonight at Freeburg.

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 0, Chaminade 0

Trinity Catholic 3, Father McGivney 1

Triad 2, Marquette Catholic 1

GIRLS GOLF

Civic Memorial 197, Roxana 235, Litchfield 281, Hillsboro N/A (Bailey Sharpmack of Roxana earned medalist honors with a 43)

MIDWEST SHOOTOUT – The Edwardsville Tigers placed seventh with a 368 at the 12-team Midwest Shootout on Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

Senior Paige Hamel shot an 88 and senior Addasyn Zeller finished with an 89 to lead EHS.

Alton finished 11th. Morgan Bemis shot a 95 to lead the Redbirds.

VOLLEYBALL

Valmeyer def. Marquette Catholic 25-15, 26-24

Marquette Catholic def. Father McGivney 25-3, 25-18

Marquette Catholic def. Southwestern 25-15, 25-17

Valmeyer def. Father McGivney 25-17, 25-19

Southwestern def. Father McGivney 25-16, 23-25, 15-10

BOYS GOLF

Highland 152, Triad 162, Granite City 166, Civic Memorial 189