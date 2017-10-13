LOCAL ROUNDUP: MELHS spikers beat Father McGivney in three

The Metro East Lutheran and Father McGivney volleyball teams squared off in the first of two meetings on Thursday at MELHS.

The Knights took part one of the series, winning 25-8, 17-25, 25-13 to improve to 9-18.

Part two is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, when the two teams meet again in a Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinal match.

MELHS is 3-0 against the Griffins. Last year, the Knights beat Father McGivney twice, including in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinals.

The Griffins dropped to 10-17 with the loss to MELHS. They have surpassed their win total of six from last year. Earlier this season, they won the McCluer North Tournament, their first tournament championship.

The Knights are two victories away from matching their '16 win total of 11. They will play four matches in the O'Fallon Tournament on Friday and Saturday, play a Prairie State Conference home match against Mount Olive on Tuesday and wrap up their regular season the next day with a home match against Roxana.

Ellen Schulte had six kills, Sidney Vetter finished with 17 assists and Emily Schwarz had 19 digs for the Knights.

Macy Hoppes had seven digs and Emma Deist added four kills for Father McGivney, which is playing its second varsity season this fall.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic def. Nokomis 25-23, 25-17

Bunker Hill def. EA-WR 25-15, 25-17

Belleville East def. Granite City 25-19, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Collinsville 1, Alton 0

O'Fallon 2, Granite City 0

CROSS COUNTRY

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET – Civic Memorial placed fifth in the girls race with 146 points and sixth in the boys meet with 148 at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Thursday at Principia College.

The Eagles' best finish came from sophomore Zoey Lewis in the girls race. She finished 13th with a 19:38.

The CM girls also got a 25th-place finish from Addie Callies.

In the boys race, Cohl Callies placed 22nd with a 17:06 and Parker Borth came in 24th with a 17:10, Mark Eldridge was 30th with a 17:24.

Waterloo won the boys title with 22 points and Triad won the girls championship with 40, edging astWaterloo by four points.

The Eagles will compete in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Oct. 21.