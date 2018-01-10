LOCAL ROUNDUP: Neely leads Redbirds to win over Oilers on the ice

For the first time in almost two months, the Alton hockey team picked up a win.

The Redbirds began their second half of the season with a 9-2 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a MVCHA Class 1A game at East Alton Ice Arena.. Alton improved to 2-13-2 and got its first victory since Nov. 21, when it beat the Oilers 7-5.

The Redbirds' next game will be against the Triad Knights at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton. They will also play Bethalto on Tuesday, Edwardsville on Jan. 18 and Highland on Jan. 23.

Since its last win over EA-WR, Alton hit a slump, going 0-10-2 in its next 12 games. Currently, the Redbirds are in fifth in the six-team 1A division.

The nine goals against the Oilers marked a season high for the Redbirds. Connor Neely scored four goals, giving him 21 for the year. Bryce Mouser had two goals, Logan Jansen, Tristan Mouser and Tristen Seymour each had a goal and Jacob Eppel had four assists.

Alton scored three goals in the first, four in the second and two in the third.

EA-WR lost its 16th straight game and dropped to 1-17. The Oilers scored a goal in the first and another in the second.

EA-WR began its second half of the season on Monday with a 14-2 loss to Triad. Its next game will be against Highland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

The Oilers were the visiting team in their games against Triad and Alton and will be the visitors again against Highland.

The bottom six teams play in Class 1A, while the top six play in Class 2A. Since the Redbirds and Oilers finished 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 12-team league standings, they qualified for the Class 1A group.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 78, Collinsville 40

Civic Memorial 47, McCluer North 27

O'Fallon 67, Alton 44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 73, Bunker Hill 28

Gibault 49, Roxana 25

Litchfield 40, EA-WR 34

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Triad 5

WRESTLING

EA-WR 49, Carlinville 24

BOYS BOWLING

Collinsville 22.5, Alton 17.5

GIRLS BOWLING

Collinsville 38, Alton 2