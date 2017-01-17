LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbird bowlers capture Alton Regional championship

BOYS’ BOWLING

ALTON REGIONAL -- After finishing third in regional competition in each of the last three years, the Alton Redbirds finally came out on top this year.

Alton won its first regional title in program history after winning the 10-team Alton Regional by 333 pins on Monday at Bowl Haven. The Redbirds finished first with a six-game score of 6,333 and Civic Memorial placed second with a 6,000. Both teams, along with Abington-Avon and Southwestern, qualify for the Collinsville Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Camelot Bowl.

The top four teams in regional play advance to sectionals. Regional competition was added to the IHSA bowling postseason schedule in 2014.

AHS is looking to qualify for the state tournament for the fourth straight year and the first under Dave Meyer, who took over head coaching duties this season. Civic Memorial is shooting for its second state trip in three years.

Tyler Stevenson led the Redbirds with a 1,416. Derek Henderson shot a 1,294, Justin Millman finished with a 1,288 and Blake Schuette added a 1,232 for Alton, which won its second tournament title of the season. The squad also won the Alton Invitational on Dec. 22 at Airport Bowl.

Devin Davis shot a 1,225 to lead the Eagles. He will be making his second straight trip to sectionals.

Also for CM, Zach Hagen shot an 1,174, Gordon Madrey finished with an 1,168 and Gage Jennings bowled an 1,116.

Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti qualified for sectionals for the second straight year. He bowled a 1,282 on Monday. Last year, he won the Taylorville Regional championship.

Marquette Catholic finished ninth with a 4,943 and East Alton-Wood River placed 10th with a 4,489. Both teams didn’t have a sectional qualifier.

CM has a match at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Triad at Camelot Bowl. Roxana and Marquette square off at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl. EA-WR faces Marquette at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Airport Bowl.

SALEM REGIONAL -- Hunter Noud and Eddie Sims of Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran’s Michael Coulson and Granite City’s David Reagan qualified for the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday after finishing among the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team at the Salem Regional on Monday.

Noud shot a 1,084 and Sims finished with a 1,072 for the Tigers, who finished seventh in the 11-team regional with a 4,882.

Coulson shot an 1,165, including a 233 in the fourth game, to qualify for sectionals for the second straight year. MELHS placed 11th with a 2,821.

Reagan bowled a 1,082, including a 288 in the first game, to become the Warriors’ lone sectional qualifier. Granite City finished ninth with a 4,604.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 62, ROXANA 49 -- Zach Crank scored 13 points and Darion Brooks and Larry Harris each added 12 to lead the Knights past the Shells on Monday at the Litchfield Tournament.

MELHS has won three games in a row after a 10-game losing streak and improved to 7-10. The Edwardsville school will play Mount Zion at 6 tonight.

Crank, Brooks and Harris scored in double figures for the first time this season. J.J. Schwarz, Noah Coddington and Braden Woolsey -- the Knights’ top scorers all season long -- were held in single digits. Woolsey had eight, Schwarz finished with seven and Coddington added six.

Zach Golenor finished with 24 to lead Roxana, which dropped to 8-10 and will play Mount Zion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

PANA 67, EA-WR 47 -- The Oilers lost their third straight game and dropped to 4-11 after falling to the Panthers in the opening game of the Litchfield Tournament on Monday.

Hunter Hall had 14 points and Jamie Roustio finished with 11 to lead EA-WR, which will play Taylorville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TRIAD 10, ALTON 6 -- Jack Sumner scored a hat trick, but his effort wasn’t enough for the Redbirds to beat the Knights on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Sumner scored two goals in the second period and one in the third, giving him eight on the season.

Jacob Eppel, Tanner St. Peters and Bryce Simon each scored a goal for Alton, which dropped to 3-13-2 and will play Granite City at 8:15 tonight at Granite City Ice Rink.

COLUMBIA 4, EDWARDSVILLE 1 -- The Tigers dropped to 13-3-2 with a loss to the Eagles on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Columbia moved within a point of Edwardsville for the first place in the MVCHA standings. The Tigers have 28 points and the Eagles are tied for second with Freeburg/Waterloo with 27.

Edwardsville will play Freeburg/Waterloo at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 5, BETHALTO 3 -- The Eagles lost their third straight game after falling to the Raging Bulldogs on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Bethalto is 10-6-2 and will play O’Fallon at 7:15 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.