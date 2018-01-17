LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbirds complete season sweep over Warriors in girls hoops

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Alton girls basketball team completed the season sweep over the Granite City Warriors after cruising to a 53-29 win on Tuesday at AHS.

The Redbirds improved to 7-11 overall and 3-7 in Southwestern Conference play with four games and a tournament remaining on their schedule. They have more than doubled their win total of three from last year.

A month ago, Alton beat Granite City 46-22 to snap a 36-game conference streak. With the win over the Warriors on Tuesday, the Redbirds remain alive to finish with a .500 record in league play. But they have to win their last four conference games against East St. Louis, Collinsville, Belleville West and Edwardsville to accomplish that feat.

Ivoree Lacey finished with 12 points and Jayla Fox added 11 to lead the Redbirds, who picked up their fourth win at home this season.

Alton's next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against East St. Louis. The Redbirds lost to the Flyers 59-27 in the last meeting on Nov. 30.

AHS will compete in the Hillsboro (Mo.) Invitational Tournament next week and is seeded fifth. The Redbirds, who placed second in the tournament last year, will play Freeburg on Monday and Ritenour on Tuesday in pool play.

Granite City dropped to 1-12 overall and 0-9 in conference play. The Warriors have lost 12 straight games since beating Madison 46-41 in their season opener on Nov. 28. Their next game will be against Quincy Notre Dame in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament at 8 p.m. Saturday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Alton 2, Bethalto 1

Granite City 2, Belleville 1

Edwardsville 4, Highland 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 66, Red Bud 25

Mascoutah 66, Granite City 52

Mulberry Grove 65, Father McGivney 55

WRESTLING

EA-WR 42, Roxana 28

BOYS BOWLING

Roxana 37, EA-WR 3

GIRLS BOWLING

Roxana 28, EA-WR 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Staunton 49, Father McGivney 48