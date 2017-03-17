LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbirds cruise past Carbondale in Metro East Kickoff Baseball Classic

The Alton Redbirds' baseball team began its '17 season on a high note on Thursday, cruising past the Carbondale Terriers 11-1 in the Metro East Kickoff Classic at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Brandon Droste went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Simon Nguyen had two RBIs and Steven Nguyen scored two runs to lead the Redbirds, who improved to 1-0 and will play Murphysboro in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday at AHS.

Alton starting pitcher Charlie Erler pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the win. He gave up no hits and struck out four.

Alton, which one of 21 schools that is competing in the Metro East Kickoff Classic, scored two in the fourth, six in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Redbirds were the visiting team.

Carbondale scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES

Marquette Catholic 5, Granite City 1

Civic Memorial 5, Mount Vernon 2

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 11, Granite City 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Roxana 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Carlinville 5, Father McGivney 0