LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbirds edge Southwestern, win third straight game

The Alton baseball team celebrated its third win in a row after edging the Southwestern Piasa Birds 3-2 on Thursday at home.

The Redbirds improved to 3-1 and have bounced back nicely after suffering a 2-1 loss to Freeburg in their season opener on March 14 at SIUE. Alton is scheduled to play a road game against Jersey at 4:30 today.

Seven different Alton players got a hit against Southwestern on Thursday. Jackson Brooks, Wesley Laaker and Adam Stilts each had an RBI.

Robby Taul got the win on the mound, striking out four and walking one and giving up a run on three hits in six innings of work. Laaker pitched the seventh and picked up the save.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Althoff 25-16, 25-20

Metro East Lutheran def. Alton 25-11, 25-6

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 5, Southwestern 1

Marquette Catholic 5, Gillespie 0

Bunker Hill 15, Metro East Lutheran 8

Highland 11, Granite City 1

BASEBALL

Marquette Catholic 8, Gillespie 0

Civic Memorial 8, Metro East Lutheran 2

DeSmet 7, Edwardsville 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 6, Staunton 0

Hillsboro 3, EA-WR 1

Wesclin 12, Metro East Lutheran 0