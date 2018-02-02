LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbirds skate past Eagles to open playoffs

Tristan Mouser, Tristen Seymour and Connor Neely each scored a goal to lead the Alton Redbirds to a 3-1 victory over the Bethalto Eagles on Thursday in game one of the MVCHA 1A first-round playoffs at East Alton Ice Arena.

Game two is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena. Game three, if necessary, will be played at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton. The winner plays top-seeded Highland in the semifinals which start on Feb. 8 at East Alton.

Bethalto is the No. 4 seed and Alton is seeded fifth. The Eagles edged the Redbirds by two points in the regular season standings to earn the higher seed. Both teams were 1-1-1 against each other during the regular season.

The Redbirds improved to 5-14-3 and are 4-1-1 in their last six games. They beat Bethalto 2-1 on Jan. 16 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bethalto dropped to 4-13-5. Nolan Kahl scored the Eagles' only goal in the third period.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 48, Litchfield 35

Roxana 37, Dupo 26

EA-WR 57, Brussels 29

Civic Memorial 69, Triad 39

Edwardsville 57, East St. Louis 42

Staunton 50, Father McGivney 47

Greenville 52, Metro East Lutheran 41

Collinsville 69, Granite City 35

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 37, EA-WR 3

HOCKEY

Collinsville 5, Granite City 4

Triad 11, EA-WR 4