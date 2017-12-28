LOCAL ROUNDUP: Redbirds win boys division at Alton bowling tournament

With Derek Henderson, Justin Milliman and Gavin Taylor leading the way, the Alton Redbirds boys bowling team captured a championship at the Alton Invitational Bowling Tournament on Wednesday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

Alton won the boys division with a six-game score of 5,895. The Redbirds were second to Belleville East after three games.

Henderson finished third with a 1,281, Milliman placed sixth with a 1,224 and Taylor came in ninth with a 1,201. Henderson earned a medal for his finish.

Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Granite City, Marquette and Roxana competed in the 16-team tournament.

The Redbirds finished 11th in the girls division and seventh overall. They got a 10th-place finish from Alex Bergin in the girls division.

Civic Memorial placed third in the boys division and eighth in the girls division for an eighth-place overall finish. The Eagles' boys received a plaque for their finish. Gordon Madrey earned two medals for finishing second with a 1,283 in the boys division and bowling the third-highest game (259).

Roxana finished fifth in the boys division and 13th in the girls division for an 11th-place overall finish. Christian Bertoletti and Ethan Baumgartner placed 11th and 12th, respectively, in the boys division.

Edwardsville came in ninth in the girls division and 15th in the boys division for a 12th-place overall finish. Sydney Sahuri turned in the Tigers' best finish, placing ninth with a 1,086 in the girls division.

Marquette finished 13th in the boys division, 14th in the girls division and 15th overall. Luke Simmons was 26th with a 1,055 in the boys division to lead the Explorers.

Granite City finished 16th in the boys division, 12th in the girls division and 16th overall. Ricky Hard earned medals in the boys division after placing fourth with a 1,278 and bowling the second-highest game with 265.

Belleville East won the girls division and combined team title. Kurtis Murphy of Belleville East won the boys championship and Harrisburg's Elizabeth Davis came out on top in the girls division.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EA-WR 41, Carlinville 36

Briarcrest Christian 76, Metro East Lutheran 31

Mater Dei 60, Metro East Lutheran 28

Flora 48, Father McGivney 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlinville 48, EA-WR 36

Red Bud 42, Roxana 21

Hazelwood East 35, Granite City 30