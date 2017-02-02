LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana girls knock off MELHS on the lanes

GIRLS’ BOWLING

ROXANA 33, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7 — Brianna Tarpley bowled a 458 series to help the Shells pull off a win over the Knights on Wednesday at Airport Bowl.

Tarpley, a junior, shot a 151, 172 and 135. Also for Roxana, freshman Taylor Campbell shot a high game of 186.

The Shells improved to 3-11-1 with one dual match remaining. They’ll wrap up their dual-match season at 3:30 today against East Alton-Wood River at Airport Bowl.

Olivia Hausan shot a 397, including a 156 in the first game to lead MELHS, which ends its dual-match season at 4 today against Highland at Poplar Junction Lanes.

Both Roxana and Metro East Lutheran will compete in the Triad Regional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Camelot Bowl.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WESTMINSTER 75, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 49 — The Knights had their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday after suffering a loss to the Wildcats at home on Wednesday.

MELHS dropped to 11-12 overall with four regular season games remaining. The Knights will play a road game on Tuesday against the Madison Trojans. MELHS coach Anthony Smith headed the Madison program for five seasons (2004-2009).

JJ Schwarz had 11 points and Noah Coddington and Zack Crank each had 10 for the Knights, who lost their fourth home game of the year.

Westminster, located in west St. Louis County, led 28-15 after the first quarter and never trailed after that. The Wildcats improved to 13-6.

MELHS has won seven of its last nine games. The Edwardsville school extended its winning streak to a season-high four games after beating Bunker Hill 68-60 in a makeup game on Tuesday.