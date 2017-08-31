LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana girls tennis team beats Waterloo, remains undefeated

The Roxana girls tennis team remained undefeated in dual-match play after cruising to a 9-0 win over the Waterloo Bulldogs on Wednesday on the road.

The Shells improved to 4-0. They were coming off a 5-1 win over rival Marquette Catholic on Monday.

Roxana defeated its third Mississippi Valley Conference opponent of the season. Last week, the Shells had wins over Mascoutah and Civic Memorial, both matches were played at Roxana.

Roxana will compete in the Heather Bradshaw Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Edwardsville High School. Its next dual match will be on Tuesday at East Alton-Wood River.

GIRLS GOLF

Alton 176, Columbia 180, Althoff 182

BOYS SOCCER

EA-WR 2, Carlinville 1

Gibault 2, Marquette Catholic 1

Hillsboro 2, Roxana 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Visitation 3, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Jersey 9, Metro East Lutheran 0