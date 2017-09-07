LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana kickers beat Gillespie, reach .500 mark

The Roxana Shells boys soccer team reached the .500 mark with a 9-0 win over the Gillespie Miners in a South Central Conference match on Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Shells improved to 3-3 and have surpassed their win total of two from last year. They also won their third straight match after starting their season with three straight losses. Roxana will look to climb over the .500 mark at 4:30 today, when it plays Greenville in another SCC matchup.

The 9 goals on Wednesday marked a season high for the Shells, who were 2-18 in '16.

BOYS SOCCER

Alton 3, Althoff 2

Marquette Catholic 3, Belleville East 2

Edwardsville 1, Gibault 0 (OT)

Waterloo 8, Civic Memorial 0

Freeburg 4, EA-WR 0

Columbia 5, Granite City 1

BOYS GOLF

Edwardsville 154, Belleville West 182

GIRLS GOLF

Edwardsville 172, Alton 190

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 5, Highland 2

Edwardsville 8, Granite City 1

Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. Metro East Lutheran 25-13, 25-18

Marquette Catholic def. Jersey 25-10, 25-17

Glenwood def. Alton 25-10, 25-10

St. Joseph's Academy def. Edwardsville 25-18, 25-21

GIRLS SWIMMING

O'FALLON RELAYS – Edwardsville placed second to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the season-opening O'Fallon Relays on Wednesday at O'Fallon Memorial Pool.

The Tigers won four events – the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 200-meter breaststroke and 200-meter butterfly relays.