LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana kickers shut out Mascoutah for first win of '18

Two days after starting their season with a scoreless tie with O'Fallon, the Roxana Shells celebrated their first win of the season after beating Mascoutah 3-0 in a Metro Cup tournament game on Wednesday at Althoff High in Belleville.

Emma Lucas scored a pair of goals, Abby Kurth added a goal and Braeden Lackey made five saves in goal for the Shells, who improved to 1-0-1 and will return to Althoff at 5:30 today to play the Crusaders in their final match in pool play.

Also for Roxana, Macie Lucas, Emma's sister, finished with two assists and Makinley Arnett had an assist.

Lackey finished with 12 saves against O'Fallon on Monday at Freeburg High School.

The Shells were coming off a strong season last spring which they finished 14-3 and captured their regional championship.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Civic Memorial 8, Father McGivney 0

Edwardsville 1, Waterloo 1

Columbia 3, Marquette Catholic 0

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Althoff 0

Waterloo 7, EA-WR 6

New Athens 11, Roxana 9