LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana knocks off EA-WR in baseball

The Roxana Shells baseball team picked up another victory over East Alton-Wood River on Monday, winning 4-3 at EA-WR.

Roxana won its second straight game and improved to 6-14. The Shells beat Pana in a South Central Conference road game on April 25. Out of Roxana's six wins this season, four of them were away from Roxana.

The Shells cruised to a 12-2 win over the Oilers on March 21, their first win of the season after losing their first two games.

With Monday's game tied at 2-2, Roxana scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Drew Ratliff and an RBI sacrifice fly by Zack Haas to take a 4-2 lead.

EA-WR came back with a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Shells' lead to 4-3, but that's as close as it would get.

The Oilers lost their seventh straight game and dropped to 5-16. They will play a road game against Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 today.

Logan Presley had two hits and two RBIs and picked up the save on the mound for Roxana, which will play a South Central Conference home game against 4:30 today against Greenville.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Jersey 0

Gibault 6, Alton 3

Althoff 6, Marquette Catholic 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 8, Metro East Lutheran 0

EA-WR 3, Beardstown 2

Alton 1, Hazelwood West 1