LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana's Lucas scores another hat trick in win over Jersey

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Roxana's Emma Lucas scored three goals against Jersey on Wednesday in the EA-WR Tournament, giving her eight for the season.

For the second time in 24 hours, Emma Lucas recorded another hat trick.

The Roxana junior scored three goals to lift her team to a 5-2 win over the Jersey Panthers on Wednesday at the EA-WR Tournament.

The Shells improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in tournament play and will play Mascoutah at 6 tonight in the winner-take-all championship of the four-team, round-robin tournament. Mascoutah is also 2-0 in tournament play.

Lucas scored three goals against EA-WR on Tuesday. With her hat trick against Jersey on Wednesday, the junior now has eight goals this season.

Mykala Rosales and Brynn Huddleston each scored a goal for the Shells, who won their third straight match.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Mascoutah 7, EA-WR 0

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Mater Dei 0

Columbia 6, Marquette Catholic 0

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Althoff def. Alton 25-12, 26-24