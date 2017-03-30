LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana's Lucas scores another hat trick in win over Jersey

For the second time in 24 hours, Emma Lucas recorded another hat trick.

The Roxana junior scored three goals to lift her team to a 5-2 win over the Jersey Panthers on Wednesday at the EA-WR Tournament.

The Shells improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in tournament play and will play Mascoutah at 6 tonight in the winner-take-all championship of the four-team, round-robin tournament. Mascoutah is also 2-0 in tournament play.

Lucas scored three goals against EA-WR on Tuesday. With her hat trick against Jersey on Wednesday, the junior now has eight goals this season.

Mykala Rosales and Brynn Huddleston each scored a goal for the Shells, who won their third straight match.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Mascoutah 7, EA-WR 0

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Mater Dei 0

Columbia 6, Marquette Catholic 0

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Althoff def. Alton 25-12, 26-24