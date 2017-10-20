LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana spikers beat Gillespie, set school record for wins

The Roxana girls volleyball team accomplished a big feat in its regular season finale against the Gillespie Miners on Thursday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

The Shells picked up their school record 25th victory with a 25-5, 25-22 win over Gillespie, surpassing the old record of 24 that was set in 2013.

Roxana ended its regular season at 25-10 and will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against either Greenville or East Alton-Wood River in the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals. Greenville and EA-WR will square off in a first-round match at 6:30p.m. Monday.

Braeden Lackey finished with three kills, three digs and six service points, Macie Lucas had 11 service points with three aces and seven assists, Abby Kurth finished with seven service points and five assists, Brittany Alexander had seven digs and Taylor Jackson had six kills and a block.

Lackey, Alexander, Hannah Kelley and Krysta Meyer played their last regular season home matches for the Shells.

Roxana also finished 4-5 in South Central Conference play. The Shells also won matches over Southwestern, Hillsboro and Vandalia.

Roxana began its season with a second-place finish in its own tournament in late August. The Shells had a seven-match winning streak in mid-September that included a come-from-behind, three-game win over Civic Memorial in Bethalto.

With the victory over Gillespie, Roxana ended its regular season with a three-match winning streak.

