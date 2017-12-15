LOCAL ROUNDUP: Roxana sweeps Marquette in the lanes

The Roxana boys bowling team is off to a blazing start in the new Riverbend Conference.

The Shells improved to 5-0 in conference play and 5-6 overall with 34-6 win over the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Thursday at Bowl Haven.

Roxana won the girls match 22.5-17.5 to complete the sweep. The Shells improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Junior Christian Bertoletti – who competed at the state tournament for the first time last year – shot a 728 to lead the Roxana boys, who beat the Explorers for the second time in a week.

Luke Simmons shot a 638 and Cameron Rainey finished with a 607 to lead the Marquette boys.

In the girls match, Olivia Stangler shot a 500 to lead the Shells, who outshot the Explorers 2,169-2,129. Shelby Jones led Marquette with a 539.

Roxana and Marquette are part of the newly-formed Riverbend Conference that also includes Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River and Metro East Lutheran.

Roxana has a girls match on Monday against Pana at Airport Bowl. Marquette returns to action on Dec. 27 in the Alton Invitational at Airport Bowl.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alton 64, Collinsville 60 (OT)

Roxana 42, Waterloo 35

Metro East Lutheran 60, Madison 45

Bunker Hill 48, Father McGivney 42

BOYS BOWLING

Belleville East 35, Alton 5

GIRLS BOWLING

Belleville East 35, Alton 5

BOYS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 96, O'Fallon 90

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Highland 2

O'Fallon 8, Granite City 0

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Chaminade 4, Edwardsville 3

WRESTLING

Collinsville 39, Alton 37