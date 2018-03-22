LOCAL ROUNDUP: Schorman, Eberlin lead Explorers past Brussels

Meghan Schorman didn't celebrate another no-hitter when her Marquette Catholic softball team played the Brussels Raiders on Wednesday.

But the Marquette senior pitcher did pick up another win as the Explorers cruised to a 21-1 win over the Raiders.

Last week, Schorman pitched a complete game no-hitter in the Explorers' 5-0 season opening win over Granite City. On Wednesday, she pitched only the first inning and gave up one hit, walked one and struck out two. Taylor Whitehead and Murphy Youngblood each pitched two innings in relief.

Marquette got an strong offensive performance from Tess Eberlin. She went 3 for 5 with a grand slam, two runs scored and nine RBIs.

Jada Johnson, Kyra Green, Melissa Lurkins and Emma Nicholson each had two hits for the Explorers, who improved to 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 39-1.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES

Alton 15, Bunker Hill 4

Edwardsville 8, Gillespie 6

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 5, Mount Vernon 1

Granite City 9, St. Louis Patriots 5

St. Louis Patriots 9, Granite City 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Incarnate Word 1, Edwardsville 0

BOYS TENNIS

SLUH 7, Marquette Catholic 2