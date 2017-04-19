LOCAL ROUNDUP: Schorman leads softball Explorers to win over Bunker Hill

Marquette Catholic's Meghan Schorman was solid at the plate and in the circle in her team's 10-0 win over the Bunker Hill Minutemaids in its Prairie State Conference opener on Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.

The junior gave up only one hit and struck out nine and went 4 for 3 with three RBIs and two doubles. Schorman is now batting a team-high .444 with 11 RBIs and is 7-2 in the circle.

Marquette improved to 11-3 and won its third straight game. The Explorers have more than doubled their win total of five from last year.

The Alton school picked up its eighth shutout of the season on Tuesday.

Jada Johnson went 2 for 3 with two runs for the Explorers, who will play another home game at 4:30 today against Hillsboro.

Marquette's next conference game will be on April 24 against EA-WR.

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 5, EA-WR 4

Marquette Catholic 10, Bunker Hill 0

Alton 19, East St. Louis 0

Edwardsville 9, Granite City 3

Highland 13, Roxana 3

GIRLS' SOCCER

Civic Memorial 8, EA-WR 0

Alton 3, Trinity 0

Granite City 4, Belleville East 0

BASEBALL

Alton 5, East St. Louis 0

Edwardsville 4, Granite City 2 (8 inn.)

Civic Memorial 13, Metro East Lutheran 1

Staunton 10, EA-WR 9

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. Alton 25-10, 25-12

Edwardsville def. Belleville West 25-17, 25-18