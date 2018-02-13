LOCAL ROUNDUP: Season comes to an end for Mid-States Tigers

The Edwardsville Mid-States hockey team had its season ended on Monday with a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis University High Billikens in game two of the Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

SLUH won the series 2 games to 0 and advanced to the semifinals.

The Tigers, who played in the Challenge Cup semifinals last year, finished their second Mid-States season at 9-14-2.

Mitchell Oberlag scored Edwardsville's lone goal with 6:20 left in the third. SLUH (25-1) was leading 6-0 at that point.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Madison 68, Metro East Lutheran 64 (OT)

Nokomis 57, EA-WR 11