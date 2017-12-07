LOCAL ROUNDUP: Senior quartet lift Marquette girls to win over Jersey

The Marquette girls basketball team got a strong effort from four of its seniors in its 44-42 road victory over the Jersey Panthers on Wednesday.

Lila Snider finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Lauren Fischer had 12 points and nine boards, Taylor Aguirre added 11 points and eight boards and Peyton Kline scored nine points with three 3-pointers to help the Explorers win their eighth straight game. Marquette improved to 8-1 and will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Valmeyer in a first-round game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic.

The Explorers trailed 36-32 after three quarters before outscoring Jersey 12-6 in the final quarter. The Alton school improved to 5-0 on the road.

Snider, Fischer, Aguirre, Kline, Amanda Murray and Regina Guehlstorf make up the Explorers' senior class.

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 36, Edwardsville 4

GIRLS BOWLING

Edwardsville 31, Alton 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 49, Father McGivney 45