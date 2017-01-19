LOCAL ROUNDUP: Shells pin their way to win over Eagles

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana's Logan Carpenter arches his neck down onto the mat while Civic Memorial's Brandon Copeland tries to push his shoulder down to the mat and pin him for the win.

WRESTLING

ROXANA 45, CIVIC MEMORIAL 30 -- The Shells scored pins in five weight classes to pull off a win over the Eagles on Wednesday at CM.

Alex Maguire (138), Michael Cherry (145), Nathan Wallace (152), Drew Huff (182), Blake Harkey (220) won on pins for Roxana.

Cody Cherry (106) and Brett Nyswonger (285) won on forfeit and Jacob Carpenter defeated CM’s Nash Sine 7-1 at 126.

Hudson Brown (120), Zach Wells (132), Brandon Copeland (160), Michael Spurgeon (170) and Brandon Carpenter (195) won matches for the Eagles. Brown, Wells and Copeland won by pin, Carpenter won by technical fall and Spurgeon won by forfeit.

Roxana’s next match will be at Collinsville at 6 p.m. Wednesday. CM’s next match is also on Wednesday, when it faces Althoff at home.

ALTON 33, TRIAD 32; ALTON 48, QUINCY 30 -- The Redbirds improved to 10-6 by getting a pair of wins over the Knights and Blue Devils on Wednesday at home.

Alton will wrestle another home match at 6 tonight against O’Fallon. The Redbirds are 3-2 in Southwestern Conference play.

EDWARDSVILLE 65, BELLEVILLE EAST 6 -- The Tigers clinched at least a share of the Southwestern Conference title after beating the Lancers on Wednesday.

Edwardsville improved to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in Southwestern Conference play. The Tigers wrap up their league season on Jan. 26 against East St. Louis.

Josh Pool (126), Ben Lunn (106), Noah Surtin (120), Guy Brown (170), Connor Mikulait (182), Luke Odom (113), Baylor Montgomery (160), Jacob Ferrari (285), Ben Schlueter (132), Joe Griffin (145), Rafael Roman (152) and Sam Martin (195) won matches for the Tigers, who return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday with a five-team meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 86, LEBANON 36 -- The Eagles advanced to the championship semifinals of the Litchfield Tournament by cruising past the Greyhounds on Wednesday in their final game of pool play.

CM finished 2-0 in pool play to earn a spot in the championship semifinals. The Bethalto school also improved to 12-6 and will play Taylorville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bryce Zupan scored 16 points, Jaquan Adams finished with 12 and Geoffrey Withers added 11 for the Eagles, whose 86 points marked a season high.

Caden Clark scored all eight of his points in the first quarter. He helped CM storm to a 30-4 lead after the opening period.

The Eagles hit seven 3-pointers, four of them were in the first quarter.

EDWARDSVILLE 49, MOUNT VERNON 37 -- Oliver Stephen finished with 14 points, Mark Smith scored 13 and Caleb Strohmeier added 12 to lead the Tigers past the Rams in the first round of the Salem Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.

Edwardsville improved to 13-1 and will play Triad at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Triad beat host Salem 44-39 in a first-round game on Wednesday.

MOUNT ZION 63, ROXANA 34 -- Zack Haas had 13 and Zach Golenor finished with 10, but their efforts weren’t enough for the Shells to beat the Braves in the final game of pool play on Wednesday at the Litchfield Tournament.

Roxana finished 0-2 in pool play and will play host Litchfield at 6 tonight in the ninth-place semifinals. The Shells beat the Purple Panthers 68-45 on Dec. 13 in a South Central Conference game at Litchfield.

TAYLORVILLE 85, EA-WR 29 -- The Oilers finished with their lowest scoring output of the season in their loss to the Tornadoes on Wednesday in their final game of pool play at the Litchfield Tournament.

EA-WR finished 0-2 in pool play and will play Lebanon at 7:30 tonight in the ninth-place semifinals. The Oilers also lost their fourth straight game and are now 4-12.

Hunter Hall led EA-WR with nine points, all of them came in the second half.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 53, EA-WR 23 -- The Knights improved to 7-10 with a road victory over the Oilers on Wednesday night.

MELHS will play a home game at 7:30 tonight against Lutheran North.

EA-WR dropped to 2-18 and will play a home game at 7:30 tonight against Litchfield.