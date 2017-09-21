LOCAL ROUNDUP: Skubish leads Father McGivney kickers to win over EA-WR

The Father McGivney Griffins climbed back over the .500 mark with a 1-0 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

Father McGivney improved to 8-7 and won its second straight match after losing four in a row. The Glen Carbon school will play Murphysboro in a home match at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Griffins started their season at 5-1 before losing six of their next nine. They're looking to finish with their second straight winning season.

Eli Skubish scored the lone goal in the second half against EA-WR. He now has a team-high 17 goals.

Jackson Podshadley recorded the shutout for Father McGivney, recording five saves.

The Oilers lost their second straight match and dropped to 6-9. They were shut out for the fourth time this season

EA-WR will play a match against Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Both the Griffins and Oilers will find out their postseason schedule within the next two days. They're in sub-sectional B of the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional. Seeds will be announced at 4 today via the IHSA website and pairings will be posted at 4 p.m. Friday.

BOYS GOLF

Edwardsville 156, O'Fallon 167, Triad 182 (Edwardsville's Ben Tyrrell earns medalist honors with a 37).

Alton 185, Belleville West 185 (Belleville West wins in a scorecard playoff)

GIRLS GOLF

Alton 177, Granite City 191 (Alton's Morgan Bemis earns medalist honors with a 36).

Civic Memorial 201, Triad 227 (Civic Memorial's Isabella Roberts earns medalist honors with a 45).

Edwardsville 163, Belleville West 191 (Edwardsville's Paige Hamel earns medalist honors with a 37).

BOYS SOCCER

Alton 1, Bayless 0

Liberty 4, Marquette Catholic 0

Althoff 1, Granite City 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 8, Duchesne 1

Roxana 7, Collinsville 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon def. Granite City 25-6, 25-10

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 7, Marquette (Mo.) 6