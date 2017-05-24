LOCAL ROUNDUP: Softball Redbirds fall to SHG in regional semifinals

SOFTBALL

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 9, ALTON 6 – Sacred Heart-Griffin ended the Redbirds' regional championship hopes and their season on Tuesday with a Class 4A SHG Regional semifinal victory at Comstock Field.

The Cyclones broke a 6-6 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and advanced to the championship game against Belleville East at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Lancers beat Springfield 10-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Alton lost its final three games and finished at 22-12. The Redbirds had 10 hits, including eight over the final three innings. Miranda Hudson hit a solo home run and a double, Tomi Dublo had two hits and two RBIs and Rachael McCoy had two hits.

The Redbirds won their first four games before losing their next four and were 4-4 on April 4. But they bounced back by winning 12 of their next 13 games and went on to finish with their fifth straight winning season. Alton won 122 games in the last five seasons.

The Redbirds will lose five players – Dublo, Savannah Fisher, Bronte Fencel, Sydney Hartman and Mikinna Hall – to graduation.

EDWARDSVILLE-GRANITE CITY POSTPONED – The Class 4A O'Fallon Regional semifinal game between the Tigers and Warriors on Tuesday was postponed due to rain and will be played at 4:30 today.

The winner of that game will play the winner of O'Fallon and Belleville West at 4 p.m. Friday in the championship game. The Panthers and Maroons will square off in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Edwardsville, which finished its regular season at 27-4 and captured the Southwestern Conference title, is gunning for its sixth straight regional championship.

Granite City comes into today with a 10-21 mark. The Warriors were coming off a 12-2 win over Collinsville in a first-round game on Monday at Collinsville, their first regional tournament win in 17 years. They have never won a regional title.

The Tigers beat the Warriors twice during the regular season.