LOCAL ROUNDUP: Softball Shells pick up first SCC win in '17

The Roxana softball team celebrated its first South Central Conference victory of the season on Thursday by cruising past the Greenville Comets 14-0 at Roxana Park.

The Shells lost their first three conference games before beating Greenville on Thursday. Roxana also won its second straight game and improved to 8-10.

Abigail Stahlhut went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Shells. She's now batting .517 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

Ashley Betts and Taylor Nolan each had two hits for Roxana, which will play a home doubleheader against Gibault at 11 a.m. Saturday.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES

Edwardsville 3, O'Fallon 1

Jersey 4, EA-WR 3

Sacred Heart-Griffin 6, Marquette Catholic 3

Belleville West 4, Alton 1

Collinsville 3, Granite City 1

BASEBALL

Granite City 3, Collinsville 2

Civic Memorial 8, Southwestern 1

Belleville West 5, Alton 1

BOYS' TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, Collinsville 0

Edwardsville 11, Jersey 1

GIRLS' TRACK

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL – The Civic Memorial Eagles placed fourth out of six teams with 76.5 points in the Highland Invitational on Thursday.

Senior Allie Troeckler finished second in four events to lead the Eagles. She placed runner-up in the shot put and 300-meter hurdles and helped the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams finish second.

Also for CM, freshman Zoey Lewis placed second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.