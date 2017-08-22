LOCAL ROUNDUP: Stevenson's hat trick leads CM to win over Roxana

Civic Memorial senior Mikey Stevenson scored his first hat trick of his prep soccer career on Monday against the Roxana Shells at Wood River Soccer Park.

The performance lifted his team to a season-opening, 6-0 victory over the Shells. CM scored four goals in the first half and two in the second.

With his three goals, Stevenson is a goal shy from last year's mark of four. He had a goal and an assist in last year's meeting with the Shells.

Also for the Eagles (1-0), Brandon Fields scored two goals, Zach Depping added a goal, Parker Calvin recorded three assists and Hudson Brown had six saves to record the shutout in goal.

CM, which was 7-11-1 a year ago, will play Metro East Lutheran at 8 tonight in a Metro Cup tournament game at Columbia. Last year, the Bethalto school won the Metro Cup title by going 3-0.

Roxana (0-1) will play Staunton in a South Central Conference match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Roxana def. Jersey 25-15, 20-25, 15-5

Roxana def. Granite City 25-17, 25-13

Roxana def. Madison 25-4, 25-7

Civic Memorial def. EA-WR 25-16, 25-23

Civic Memorial def. Gillespie 25-17, 25-14

Civic Memorial def. Mount Olive 25-14, 25-22

EA-WR def. Mount Olive 25-23, 25-14

EA-WR def. Gillespie 25-13, 25-20

Granite City def. Madison 25-17, 25-7

Jersey def. Granite City 25-9, 25-23

Columbia def. Alton 25-16, 25-13

CROSS COUNTRY

The Father McGivney boys cross country team won its first meet in program history after placing first in the New Athens Invitational on Monday

The Griffins scored 51 points in the boys division and won the meet by 64 points over Columbia.

Ross Bushur, a freshman, won the boys individual title, with a time of 16:16. Tyler Guthrie placed fourth with a 17:22, Zachary Brasel came in eighth with an 18:01 and Elijah Burns was 16th with an 18:17 .

Also in the boys race, Roxana junior Cree Stumpf finished 15th with an 18:14.

Roxana finished sixth with 185 points in the girls race. Michaela Tarpley came in seventh with a 23:03 to lead the Shells.