LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tigers advance to Mid-States Challenge Cup semifinals

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 5, MARQUETTE 0; EDWARDSVILLE 1, MARQUETTE 0 -- The Tigers advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals after pulling off a pair of victories over the Mustangs on Monday at Hardee’s Ice Complex in Chesterfield, Mo., to win the best of three quarterfinal series 2 games to 1.

John Paul Krekovich and Tyler Schaeffer each scored two goals and Mitchell Oberlag scored a goal in EHS’ 5-0 game two victory, setting up a 10-minute, winner-take-all game three afterwards.

Lucas Tucker scored with 3:06 left in game three to help Edwardsville eliminate Marquette from the tournament.

The Tigers, in their first season in the Mid-States league, improved to 20-6-1 and will play CBC in the best of three semifinal series that starts on Feb. 23 at Hardee’s Ice Complex. Oakville and SLUH will play in the other semifinal series. The winners of both series advance to the championship game at 8 p.m. on March 8 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

Edwardsville went 3-0 in preliminary round play to advance to the quarterfinals. The Tigers started quarterfinal round play on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to the Mustangs.

MVCHA HOCKEY

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2 -- The Raging Bulldogs stormed to a 4-0 lead en route to a win over the Tigers on Monday in the 2A semifinals at Granite City Ice Rink, setting up a decisive game three at 6:50 tonight at Granite City.

The best of three series is tied at 1-1. The winner will play O’Fallon in the 2A finals that starts on Thursday.

Edwardsville won game one 3-0 on Feb. 9 at East Alton Ice Rink.

The Tigers, the five-time defending MVCHA champions, dropped to 16-5-2. They have lost to Freeburg/Waterloo three times this season, including twice in the regular season.

BELLEVILLE 4, ALTON 0 -- The Redbirds’ season came to an end on Monday after losing to Belleville in game two of the best of three 1A semifinals at Granite City Ice Rink.

Belleville wins the series 2-0 and will play Triad in the 1A finals that starts on Thursday at East Alton Ice Rink. Belleville won the first game, 2-1, on Feb. 9.

Alton, which beat Highland 2-1 in the first round, ended its season at 7-16-3. Seniors Bryce Simon, Tanner St. Peters and Mark Vitali played their last high school hockey game on Monday.

TRIAD 10, GRANITE CITY 5 -- The Knights ended the Warriors’ season on Monday by winning game two of the best three 1A semifinal series at East Alton Ice Arena.

Triad wins the series 2-0 and advances to play Belleville in the 1A finals. The Troy school won the first game, 9-3, on Feb. 9.

The Warriors, who earned a first-round bye, finished their season at 8-12-3, almost tripling their win total of three from last year. Granite City will lose Riley Brown, Brenden Colvin, Brylie Hassard, Austin Skoklo and Jacob Cochran to graduation next year.

Colvin, Jacob Roderick and Cameron Rubenacker scored goals for the Warriors.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

QUINCY 43, ALTON 36 -- The Redbirds ended their season at 3-23 after losing to the Blue Devils in a first-round Class 4A Springfield Regional game on Monday.

Quincy defeated Alton for the second time this season and advances to play Springfield in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Blue Devils won 44-20 in the last meeting on Dec. 30 in the State Farm Holiday Classic in Jefferson City, Mo.

Cri’Shonna Hickman scored 13 points and Diarra Smith added 11 for the Redbirds, who matched their win total from last season.

Ayonna Clanton, Kenya Burnett and Alexia Rodgers played their last high school basketball games on Monday.

"Our girls don't give up, they fight hard, and the young group has some potential to get things turned around for the future,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “We have to become better shooters, better on offense, and more consistent on defense. The ability is there, we just have to do it without the breakdowns we had at times this season."