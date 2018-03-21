LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tigers cruise past Redbirds in boys tennis

Three days after winning the “C” Division at the DecoTurf High School Tennis Championships in Chattanooga, Tenn., the Edwardsville boys tennis team opened its Southwestern Conference season on Tuesday with a victory over the Alton Redbirds.

The Tigers won 9-0 under cold and windy conditions at Alton High School.

Zach Trimpe, Alex Gray, Seth Lipe, Logan Pursell, Drake Schreiber and Jason Pan won singles matches. The doubles teams of Schreiber-Gray, Pursell-Pan and Nick Hobin-Ben Blake picked up victories.

Alton, which also played its first dual match of the season, had a lineup of Walker Moan, Ben Simansky, Carson Freeman, Sam Kane, Jared Engleman and Owen Williams.

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 0

Waterloo 7, Civic Memorial 0

Mascoutah 4, Father McGivney 0