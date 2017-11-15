LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tigers edge Redbirds to pick up first victory

It didn't take the Edwardsville Tigers long to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Granite City on Monday.

The Tigers improved to 1-1 with a 4-3 victory over the Alton Redbirds on Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena. They will play again at 7:15 tonight against Highland at East Alton.

Logan Corzine recorded a hat trick, one in each period, and Adam Leston added a goal for Edwardsville, which lost 5-2 to Granite City in its season opener on Monday.

Alton dropped to 0-2. Connor Neely scored two goals and Tristan Mouser added a goal for the Redbirds, who will play East Alton-Wood River at 8:15 tonight at East Alton.

Alton began its season on Monday with a 5-3 loss to Bethalto.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roxana 45, Dupo 20

Father McGivney 65, Madison 35

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 11, Bethalto 4