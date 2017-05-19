LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tigers end SWC play with win over Redbirds in softball

The Edwardsville softball team won another Southwestern Conference championship this spring.

The Tigers wrapped up their conference play on Thursday with an 8-2 win over the Alton Redbirds at the AHS softball field. Edwardsville improved to 27-4 overall and 13-1 in Southwestern Conference play.

EHS won its fifth straight conference title. The Tigers clinched their championship outright on Tuesday with a 7-0 win over Granite City.

On Thursday, Edwardsville left Alton with its 11th straight conference win. The Tigers haven't lost a league game since April 6, when they fell 7-5 to Belleville West.

Alton dropped to 22-10 and finished fifth in the league standings at 7-7. The Redbirds play a road game against Triad at 4:15 today.

The Tigers scored a run in the first, three in the second and four in the seventh. Alton scored its only runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jordyn Hendricks picked up the complete-game win, striking out four and walking two. She also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Anna Burke had three hits and scored two runs, Maria Smith had two hits and drove in three runs and Mackenzie Owens had two hits for Edwardsville, which won its 11th straight game and plays a road game against Waterloo at 4:15 today.

Savannah Fisher had two hits and a run scored for the Redbirds.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Mascoutah 1

Marissa 14, Metro East Lutheran 13

O'Fallon 4, Alton 0

SOFTBALL

Belleville West 5, Granite City 3 (11 inn.)

BOYS TRACK

CLASS 3A MOLINE SECTIONAL – After a year absence, the Class 3A boys sectional championship plaque is back at Edwardsville High School.

The Tigers won their third sectional title in four years and their seventh in school history after winning the Class 3A Moline Sectional on Thursday with 125 points. East St. Louis was a distant second with 78 points.

Also, the Granite City Warriors finished eighth with 32 points and the Alton Redbirds finished in a tie for ninth with O'Fallon with 26.

Edwardsville qualified for state in 10 events and won sectional titles in five of them. A.J. Epenesa came out on top in the discus and shot put, DeVonte' Tincher finished first in the 200, Travis Anderson placed first in the 110-meter hurdles and Blake Neville won the pole vault.

The Tigers also got second-place finishes from Anderson in the 300-meter hurdles, Francesco Romano in the 800, Bruce Wachowski in the discus, Roland Prenzler in the 3,200 and their 800-meter relay team of Tincher, Dionte Rodgers, Darryl Harlan and Kendall Abdur-Rahman. They got third-place finishes from Matt Griebe in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and Justin White in the high jump.

Granite City qualified for state in four events. Torrey Deal won the high jump and placed third in the triple jump, Andrew O'Keefe placed first in the 1,600 and Will O'Keefe came in second in the 800.

Alton qualified for state in two events. Their 4x8 team of Arie Macias, Kelvin Cummings, Evan Rathgeb and Cassius Havis placed second and Kalen Samelton finished second in the shot put.

The Class 3A state meet is scheduled for May 26-27 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL – Marquette Catholic junior Tommy DeClue turned in a strong performance at the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on Thursday, placing first in the long jump and 400 and helping the 4x1 finished second. He will be competing in all three events at the Class 1A state meet, which starts on May 25 at Charleston.

The 4x1 also includes Jon Stewart, Davion Simmons and Aaron Gregory.

Marquette placed sixth out of 17 teams with 32 points.

Metro East Lutheran's season came to an end after placing 10th with 23 points and didn't have any state qualifiers. The Knights had third-place finishes from Zach Bozarth (110-meter hurdles), Eli Harding (300-meter hurdles) and Larry Harris (triple jump).