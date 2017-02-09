LOCAL ROUNDUP: Troeckler helps CM top Jersey in regular season finale

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, JERSEY 31 -- Allie Troeckler couldn’t have asked for a better way to end her final regular season of her outstanding high school basketball career.

The CM senior scored 28 points to lift her team to a victory over the Panthers in its regular season finale at home. Troeckler is averaging 23 points per game.

The Eagles ended their regular season at 27-2 overall and 9-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. They have clinched at least a share of the conference title.

Troeckler, who plans to continue her basketball career at SIUE next year, and senior Annika Ochs played their last home game at CM on Wednesday. They were honored before the game.

Kourtland Tyus scored 15 points and Kaylee Eaton added 11 for the Eagles, who won all 10 of their home games this season.

CM ended its regular season with a 10-game winning streak and will play either Columbia or Cahokia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals. The Eagles are looking to win their fifth straight regional title.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 66, GRANITE CITY 43 -- Two days after getting their first win of the season, the Warriors fell to the Lancers on Wednesday at home, completing a game that got suspended on Jan. 12 due to unsafe floor conditions at GCHS’ Memorial Gymnasium.

Granite City dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-9 in Southwestern Conference play with five games remaining. It will play a road game against Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Warriors and the Lancers were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 13 at Belleville East, but was pushed to Jan. 12 at Granite City due to the impending ice storm in the area.

On that night, Belleville East led 18-7 after the first quarter before the game got suspended. On Wednesday, the two teams completed the final three quarters.

Marquis Shaw finished with 15 points and Jacob Spears added 10 for Granite City, which was coming off a 77-72 victory over Hazelwood West on Monday for its first victory of the year..

The Warriors and Lancers will play each other again on Feb. 17 at Belleville East.