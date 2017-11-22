LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors beat Nokomis in Moore's coaching debut

Gerard Moore's debut as Granite City boys basketball coach was a successful one.

The Warriors began their season – and the Moore era – on Tuesday with a 65-45 win over the Nokomis Redskins in a StoveTop Stuffing tournament game at Memorial Gymnasium.

Moore replaced Raffi Karibian as GCHS coach this winter. He's the Warriors' third coach in as many seasons.

The Warriors had three players in double figures. Emmitt Gordon, a transfer from Riverview Gardens, finished with 22 points. Zidane Moore, the coach's son, finished with 16 points. Jerry Watson, who was coming off a strong football season for the Warriors this fall, added 10.

Granite City, which won just one game last year, will look for its second win at 7:30 tonight, when it travels to Civic Memorial to take on the Eagles.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Alton 7, EA-WR 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 47, DeSmet 44

Mount Olive 56, Father McGivney 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 61, Gillespie 50

Freeburg 63, Father McGivney 41

Jersey 47, Roxana 12

WRESTLING

Civic Memorial 52, EA-WR 24

EA-WR 39, Pittsfield 21

EA-WR 54, Carlyle 15

Edwardsville 60, Clayton 21

Edwardsville 84, Metro East Lutheran 0