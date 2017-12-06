LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors beat Tigers on the ice, win sixth straight game

The Granite City Warriors hockey team played its first home game of the season at Granite City Ice Rink on Tuesday.

It turned out to be a successful one for the Warriors.

Granite City improved to 6-2 after beating the Edwardsville Tigers 6-2. The Warriors won their sixth straight game after starting off 0-2.

Granite City stormed to a 4-0 lead after the first period.

Nathan Niles-Smith scored a pair of goals and Isiah Hensley, Alec Marshall, Mason Roehr and Sam Wielgus each scored a goal for the Warriors, who defeated the Tigers for the second time this season. Granite City beat EHS 5-2 on Nov. 13 at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Highland at Granite City Ice Rink, with Highland being designated as the home team. Granite City beat the Bulldogs 8-6 on Nov. 8 to start its six-game winning streak.

The Tigers dropped to 2-6 and lost their third straight game. Ethan Bogner scored a pair of a goals for Edwardsville, which plays Collinsville at 9 p.m. Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

The Warriors played their first three home games at various ice rinks in the area because Granite City Ice Rink was temporary closed due to structural repairs. Granite City started its home season on Nov. 6 against Freeburg/Waterloo at McKendree Metro Rec Plex and played two more home games at East Alton Ice Arena.

Granite City Ice Rink had its first hockey game of the season on Monday, when Triad and Columbia squared off. There will be 15 more MVCHA hockey games played at the ice rink for the rest of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 54, Belleville East 38

Highland 58, Civic Memorial 57

Staunton 53, EA-WR 31

Belleville West 71, Granite City 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'Fallon 48, Alton 24

Belleville West 73, Granite City 21

BOYS BOWLING

Civic Memorial 21, Highland 19

Belleville West 35, Alton 5

GIRLS BOWLING

Highland 25.5, Civic Memorial 14.5

Belleville West 36, Alton 4

MVCHA HOCKEY

Alton 2, Bethalto 2

Belleville 8, EA-WR 0