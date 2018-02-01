LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors beat Waterloo for third straight win

The Granite City boys basketball team continues to remain hot.

The Warriors won their third straight game and six of their last eight after getting a 65-58 win over the Waterloo Bulldogs in a non-conference game at Memorial Gymnasium.

Granite City improved to 8-13 with six regular season games remaining. The Warriors are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Collinsville. They're 3-5 in Southwestern Conference play.

Emmitt Gordon scored 22 points, Zidane Moore finished with 12 and Nick Grote added 10 for GCHS, which picked up its third home win of the season.

Gordon, the team's leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. On Friday, he hit the game-winning free throws in the Warriors' 54-53 win over Alton.

Moore, the team's second leading scorer at 11 points per game, finished in double figures for the fourth game in a row.

Grote scored in double figures for the first time this season.

GIRLS BOWLING

Roxana 34.5, EA-WR 5.5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 73, Roxana 44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westminster 61, Metro East Lutheran 45