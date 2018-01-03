LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors cruise past Oilers for 11th victory

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Granite City hockey team began the New Year on a high note on Tuesday, cruising past the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 12-0 at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Warriors improved to 11-5 and have surpassed their win total of 8 from last year. They also beat the Oilers for the second time this season.

With the win, Granite City moves to fourth in the MVCHA standings and will now be cast in the Class 2A portion of the season, playing every other 2A team once more to determine seeding for the 2A playoffs.

There is also a 1A pool, determining ranking for the 1A postseason. EA-WR will be in that pool as it is sitting in 12th in the 12-team standings at 1-14 with two points. The Oilers, who have lost 13 straight games and will play Bethalto at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Warriors scored seven goals in the first and five in the second to pick up their second shutout of the season.

Pavol Hutchins scored a hat trick and Brady Charbonnier, Toby Jones, Cameron Kromray, Alec Marshall, Nathan Merz, Dominick Matheny, Jacob Roderick, Mason Roehr and Sam Wielgus each scored a goal. Grant Jackson recorded the shutout in goal, making five saves.

The Warriors scored in double digits for the fifth time this season. They're the second-best offensive team in the league with 107 goals, only trailing O'Fallon with 138.

EA-WR was shutout for the fourth time this season. The Oilers lost 13-1 to Granite City in the last meeting on Nov. 28.

OTHER MVCHA HOCKEY SCORES

Bethalto 4, Edwardsville 2

Belleville 5, Alton 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 45, Marquette Catholic 33