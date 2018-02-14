LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors fall to Collinsville in regionals

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Granite City girls basketball team lost to the Collinsville Kahoks.

This time, the loss ended the Warriors' season.

Granite City fell 73-15 to Collinsville in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional quarterfinals. The Kahoks advanced to play Belleville East at 7:30 tonight in the semifinals.

The Warriors ended their season at 2-21, making it the fourth time in five seasons they lost 20 or more games. Granite City beat Madison in its season opener on Nov. 28 before losing 14 straight games and defeated Brussels in the Carrollton Tournament on Jan. 26.

The Kahoks defeated the Warriors for the third time this season and for the 12th consecutive time. They beat Granite City 69-35 on Feb. 1 and 63-18 on Dec. 19.

Collinsville stormed to a 17-0 lead and led 42-6 at halftime. Antoinette Buehne scored 19 points and Faith Liljegren set a single-season record for most steals with 105.

Viktoria Johnson, who plans to play soccer at Millikin University next year, led the Warriors with 5 points. She was the only Granite City senior.

