LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors knock off Triad, pick up win No. 9

The Granite City Warriors surpassed their win total of eight from last year with a 7-4 victory over the Triad Knights on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Warriors improved to 9-4 with the win over the Knights. They will play another home game at 8:15 tonight against the Collinsville Kahoks at Granite City Ice Rink.

Mason Roehr scored a hat trick, making it the second time this season he scored three goals in a game. He also scored three goals in the Warriors' 11-10 loss to Highland on Dec. 7. Roehr now has 12 goals.

Hunter Parker scored a pair of goals, giving him three for the season. Alec Marshall and Pavol Hutchins each had a goal.

With the win, Granite City moved to second in the MVCHA standings with 18 points. Columbia (10-0-2) is in first with 22.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Collinsville 10, Alton 1