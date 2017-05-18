LOCAL ROUNDUP: Warriors top Redbirds in regional semifinals

The Granite City Warriors are back in the regional championship match.

The Warriors will be playing for their straight regional title on Friday after cruising to a 4-0 win over the Alton Redbirds in a Class 3A Quincy Regional semifinal match at GCHS' Gene Baker Field. Granite City avenged the 2-1 loss to the Redbirds on May 6.

The Warriors improved to 14-5 and will play the Collinsville Kahoks at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship match at McKendree University. The match was moved to the Lebanon school since both Granite City and Colliinsville are the lone Metro East area teams remaining in the Quincy Regional.

The Kahoks beat Quincy 10-2 in the other regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Warriors were eliminated by Collinsville in sectional play in each of the last two years. Earlier this season, the Kahoks extended their winning streak to eight matches over Granite City with a 4-3 win at Collinsville.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday against either Edwardsville or Belleville West. Edwardsville and Belleville West will square off for the Belleville West Regional title at 6 p.m. Friday.

Viktoria Johnson picked up the shutout in goal against the Redbirds , making three saves. Last week, the GCHS junior shut out Glenwood 4-0 in the team's regular season finale at Gene Baker Field.

Lexi Grote scored a pair of goals and Grace Neidhardt and Abby Reeves each had a goal for the Warriors, who picked up their ninth shutout on the season.

Grote, who scored a goal against the Redbirds in the last meeting, now has a team-high 15 goals. She also recorded her fourth two-goal match this season.

Neidhardt has nine goals and Reeves has three.

Granite City beat Edwardsville 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Class 3A Granite City Regional championship match in '16. The year before, the Warriors beat Quincy 2-1 in overtime in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional title match.

The Warriors have won four of their last five matches. They started their season at 8-0.

Alton finished at 12-6-2, its second straight winning season. The Redbirds also won 12 matches last year.

AHS started its spring with a Metro Cup championship. The Redbirds' win over the Warriors almost two weeks ago marked the first time since 2010 they beat Granite City.

Alton will lose three players – Annie Evans, Lexi Schrimpf and Lindsey Grossheim – to graduation.

SOFTBALL

Valmeyer 6, Metro East Lutheran 5

Marquette Catholic 15, Collinsville 5

Mascoutah 6, Civic Memorial 2

BASEBALL

Alton 15, Jersey 2

Granite City 7, Mascoutah 6

Columbia 5, Civic Memorial 3