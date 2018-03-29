LOCAL ROUNDUP: Westcott leads Tigers to come-from-behind win over Warriors

Drake Westcott helped the Edwardsville baseball team start off its Southwestern Conference season in style on Wednesday.

The Edwardsville sophomore hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lift his team to a come-from-behind, 5-4 victory over the Granite City Warriors at EHS' Tom Pile Field.

The Warriors scored a run in the fourth and three more in the top of the seventh before Edwardsville rallied to score all five of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Southwestern Conference play. Granite City lost its second straight game and dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Tigers had just three hits in the contest. Westcott's home run in the seventh was his first of the season after hitting 12 homers last year. Blake Burris and Josh Ohl got the other hits for EHS, last year's Class 4A state runner-ups.

The Warriors had three hits. Jonas Barnes, Freddie Edwards, Cameron Hibbets and Mason Roehr each had a hit.

Wednesday's contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but it was postponed due to rain.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton 3, O'Fallon 1

Granite City 0, Triad 0

Quincy Notre Dame 2, Marquette Catholic 0