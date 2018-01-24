LOCAL ROUNDUP: Zupan leads Eagles past Waterloo on the road

Just three days after leading the Civic Memorial Eagles to a third-place finish at the Litchfield Tournament, Bryce Zupan came through in the clutch against the Waterloo Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The CM junior received a pass from Caden Clark and scored a backdoor layup in the closing seconds to lead his team to a 49-48 road win over the Bulldogs.

The Eagles improved to 13-6 overall and 3-2 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with eight regular season games remaining. The Bethalto school is a victory away from clinching its fifth straight winning season.

CM came back from a six-point third-quarter deficit to beat Waterloo in the first meeting between the two teams this season. They'll play each other again on Feb. 23 at CM, the Eagles' regular season finale.

The Eagles came back from 16 points down to beat Nokomis 42-39 in the third-place game of the Litchfield Tournament.

Zupan was coming off a strong performance at Litchfield, finishing as the team's leading scorer with 61 points in four games and earning all-tournament honors.

On Tuesday, he was one of three CM players who finished in double figures. He scored 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

Jaquan Adams finished with 23 points and Clark added 10 for the Eagles, who will play a non-conference road game against Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 61, Belleville East 35

Father McGivney 54, North Greene 39

Ritenour 55, Alton 38

Hillsboro 63, EA-WR 36

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 4

Alton 4, Highland 4

Bethalto 4, Triad 4

BOYS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 29, EA-WR 10

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 35, EA-WR 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freeburg 53, Father McGivney 27