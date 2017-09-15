RIVERBEND SPORTS SCHEDULE: Sept. 15-21

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Alton football at Belleville West, 7pm
Civic Memorial football at Triad, 7pm
EA-WR football at Marquette, 7pm
Roxana football at Gillespie, 7pm
Alton boys golf at O’Fallon Panther Classic, 1pm
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Alton, Civic Memorial, Roxana cross country at Edwardsville Invitational, 9am
Alton girls golf at Illinois-Missouri River Cup Challenge at the Landings at Spirit, noon
Alton boys soccer at Triad, 1pm
Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette girls tennis at Alton Invitational Tournament, 9am
Alton girls volleyball at Belleville East Tournament, TBA
Civic Memorial girls volleyball at Granite City Fall Classic, 9am
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Jersey, 10am
EA-WR girls volleyball at Vandalia Tournament, TBA
Roxana boys soccer at Vandalia, 10am
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
Alton boys golf at O’Fallon at Tamarack Golf Course, 3:30pm
Alton girls golf vs. Collinsville at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 4pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. St. Pius (Mo.) at CYC Tournament, 6pm
Alton girls tennis at Triad Quadrangular, 3pm
Alton girls tennis at Southwestern, 7pm
Civic Memorial girls golf vs. Mascoutah and Mater Dei at the Orchards Golf Course, 3:30pm
Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Father McGivney, 4:30pm
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Metro East Lutheran, 4:30pm
EA-WR girls volleyball vs. Staunton, 6pm
Marquette boys golf vs. Hillsboro and Vandalia at Hillsboro Country Club, 4pm
Marquette girls golf vs. Highland at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 3:30pm
Marquette girls tennis at Hillsboro, 4:30pm
Marquette girls volleyball vs. Mater Dei, 7:30pm
Roxana boys soccer at Jersey, 4:15pm
Roxana girls tennis vs. Triad, 3pm
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
Marquette boys soccer vs. Fox (Mo.) at CYC Tournament, 7:45pm
Alton boys soccer vs. Troy (Mo.) at CYC Tournament, 6pm
Alton girls tennis at Collinsville, 5:45pm
Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Roxana, 4:15pm
Civic Memorial girls volleyball vs. Triad, 5pm
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Carlyle, 4:30pm
EA-WR girls volleyball vs. Marquette, 7pm
Marquette field hockey at Oakville (Mo.), 4:15pm
Marquette boys golf at Jerseyville, 4pm
Marquette girls golf vs. Hillsboro, Litchfield and Columbia at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4:15pm
Marquette girls tennis vs. Jersey, 4pm
Roxana boys golf at Mater Dei at Bent Oak Golf Course, 4pm
Roxana girls golf vs. Triad, Althoff and Waterloo at Belk Park Golf Course, 3:30pm
Roxana girls volleyball at Carlinville, 6pm
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette cross country at Alton Invitational at Gordon Moore Park, 4pm
Alton boys golf vs. Belleville West at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 3:30pm
Alton girls golf at Granite City at Legacy Golf Course, 3:30pm
Alton boys soccer vs. Bayless at CYC Tournament, 4:15pm
Alton girls tennis vs. Duchesne, 3:30pm
Civic Memorial girls golf vs. Triad and Staunton at Belk Park Golf Course, 3:30pm
EA-WR boys golf at Mascoutah, Roxana and Southwestern at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 3:45pm
EA-WR boys soccer vs. Father McGivney, 4:30pm
Marquette boys soccer vs. Liberty (Mo.) at CYC Tournament, 5:30pm
Roxana girls tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:30pm
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Alton girls golf at Belleville West at the Orchards Golf Course, 3:30pm
Alton boys soccer vs. Northwest (Mo.) at CYC Tournament, 7:45pm
Civic Memorial boys golf at Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course, 9am
Civic Memorial girls golf vs. Triad and Mater Dei at Belk Park Golf Course, 4pm
Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Springfield Southeast, 4:30pm
Civic Memorial girls volleyball at Mascoutah, 5pm
EA-WR boys golf vs. Marquette, Roxana, Jersey, Litchfield at Belk Park Golf Course, 3:30pm
EA-WR girls volleyball at Father McGivney, 6pm
Marquette field hockey at Lutheran South, 4:30pm
Marquette girls tennis vs. Highland, 4pm
Roxana girls golf at Hillsboro and Greenville at Indian Springs Golf Course, 4pm
Roxana boys soccer at Pana, 5pm
