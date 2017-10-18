EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Oct. 19-31

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Father McGivney girls volleyball at Madison, 6pm

Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA

Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Edwardsville football vs. Collinsville, 7pm

Metro East Lutheran football at Blue Ridge, 7pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Lyons Township Tournament, 5pm

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Edwardsville cross country at Class 3A Belleville West Regional, 9am

Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran cross country at Class 1A St. Anthony Regional at Mid America Motor Works in Effingham, 10am

Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Lyons Township Tournament, 9am

Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA

Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match, 10am (IF ADVANCES)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball vs. Father McGivney at Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinals, 6:30pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball vs. Alton or Glenwood in Class 4A Quincy Regional semifinals, 5:30pm

Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA

Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinals, 5pm (IF ADVANCES)

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Metro East Lutheran or Father McGivney girls volleyball at Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional championship match, 6pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Class 4A Quincy Regional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA

Edwardsville girls swimming vs. O’Fallon, 6:15pm

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Rock Island Sectional championship match, 5:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Edwardsville cross country at Class 3A Granite City Sectional, 10am (IF ADVANCES)

Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran cross country at Class 1A Carlinville Sectional, 10am (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Class 4AGlenwood Sectional semifinals, 5:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran, Father McGivney girls volleyball at Class 1A Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional semifinals, 6:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Normal Community Super-Sectional, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

