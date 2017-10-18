EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Oct. 19-31

THURSDAY, OCT. 19
Father McGivney girls volleyball at Madison, 6pm
Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA
Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Edwardsville football vs. Collinsville, 7pm
Metro East Lutheran football at Blue Ridge, 7pm
Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA
Edwardsville girls volleyball at Lyons Township Tournament, 5pm
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
Edwardsville cross country at Class 3A Belleville West Regional, 9am
Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran cross country at Class 1A St. Anthony Regional at Mid America Motor Works in Effingham, 10am
Edwardsville girls tennis at Class 2A state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA
Edwardsville girls volleyball at Lyons Township Tournament, 9am
Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA
Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match, 10am (IF ADVANCES)
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball vs. Father McGivney at Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinals, 6:30pm
Edwardsville girls volleyball vs. Alton or Glenwood in Class 4A Quincy Regional semifinals, 5:30pm
Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA
Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinals, 5pm (IF ADVANCES)
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
Metro East Lutheran or Father McGivney girls volleyball at Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional championship match, 6pm
Edwardsville girls volleyball at Class 4A Quincy Regional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)
Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA
Edwardsville girls swimming vs. O’Fallon, 6:15pm
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Rock Island Sectional championship match, 5:30pm (IF ADVANCES)
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Edwardsville cross country at Class 3A Granite City Sectional, 10am (IF ADVANCES)
Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran cross country at Class 1A Carlinville Sectional, 10am (IF ADVANCES)
Edwardsville field hockey at Midwest Public School Tournament at Marquette (Mo.) High School, TBA
MONDAY, OCT. 30
Edwardsville girls volleyball at Class 4AGlenwood Sectional semifinals, 5:30pm (IF ADVANCES)
Metro East Lutheran, Father McGivney girls volleyball at Class 1A Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional semifinals, 6:30pm (IF ADVANCES)
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
Edwardsville boys soccer at Class 3A Normal Community Super-Sectional, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)
