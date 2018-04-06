RIVERBEND SPORTS SCHEDULE: April 6-12

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Civic Memorial, Marquette boys track at Jersey Relays, 4pm

Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette girls track at Jersey Relays, 4pm

Civic Memorial baseball vs. O’Fallon, 4:15pm

EA-WR baseball at Calhoun, 4:30pm

EA-WR softball vs. Mascoutah, 4:15pm

EA-WR girls soccer at Litchfield, 5pm

Marquette boys tennis vs. West Aurora, 4pm

Marquette baseball at Metro East Lutheran, 4:30pm

Marquette softball vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 4:15pm

Roxana softball at Litchfield, 4:30pm

Roxana baseball vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Alton baseball vs. Chaminade at MICDS, 11:30 am

Alton baseball at MICDS, 2pm

Alton boys track at Norm Armstrong Invitational, 11am

Alton boys tennis at Richwoods Green-White Invitational at Peoria, 8am

Alton softball vs. Southwestern, 10am

Alton girls soccer at Oakville, 12:45pm

Civic Memorial baseball at Staunton, 10am

EA-WR baseball at Red Bud (DH), 10am

Marquette baseball vs. Cahokia (DH), 11am

Marquette softball vs. Althoff at TBD, TBA

Roxana girls soccer vs. Mater Dei, 11am

MONDAY, APRIL 9

Alton girls soccer at Belleville East, 6:45pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer vs. Waterloo, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial softball at Triad, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial boys track vs. Jersey, Greenfield, Bunker Hill and Carrollton, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls track vs. Jersey, Greenfield, Bunker Hill and Carrollton, 4pm

Civic Memorial baseball vs. Triad, 4:15pm

EA-WR softball at Collinsville, 4:30pm

EA-WR girls soccer vs. Carlinville, 5pm

Marquette boys tennis vs. Hillsboro, 4:30pm

Marquette baseball vs. Mount Olive, 4:30pm

Roxana softball vs. Freeburg, 4:30pm

Roxana baseball at Bunker Hill, 4:30pm

Roxana boys tennis vs. Triad and Civic Memorial at Triad, 3pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Alton baseball at Granite City, 4:30pm

Alton softball vs. Granite City, 4:30pm

Alton boys volleyball at Belleville East, 5:45pm

Civic Memorial boys tennis vs. Highland, 4pm

Civic Memorial boys track at Southwestern Relays, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls track at Southwestern Relays, 4pm

Civic Memorial baseball vs. Marquette, 4:15pm

EA-WR baseball vs. Brussels, 4:30pm

EA-WR softball vs. Brussels, 4:30pm

EA-WR girls soccer vs. Marquette, 4:30pm

EA-WR boys track vs. Red Bud, Steeleville, Dupo and Gibault at Red Bud, 4pm

EA-WR girls track vs. Red Bud, Steeleville, Dupo and Gibault at Red Bud, 4pm

Marquette softball at Gibault, 4:30pm

Roxana softball at Gillespie, 4:30pm

Roxana baseball at Gillespie, 4:30pm

Roxana girls soccer vs. Greenville, 4:30pm

Roxana boys track vs. Carlinville and Litchfield at Carlinville, 4:30pm

Roxana girls track vs. Carlinville and Litchfield at Carlinville, 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Civic Memorial boys tennis at Mascoutah, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer at Mascoutah, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial softball vs. Mascoutah, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial baseball at Mascoutah, 4:15pm

EA-WR baseball vs. Carlinville, 5pm

EA-WR softball vs. Carlinville, 5pm

EA-WR girls soccer vs. Centralia, 4:30pm

Roxana softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4pm

Roxana baseball at Calhoun, 4:30pm

Roxana boys tennis vs. Granite City, 4pm

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Alton baseball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Alton softball at Collinsville, 4:30pm

Alton girls soccer vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Alton boys tennis at Civic Memorial, 4pm

Alton boys volleyball vs. Edwardsville, 5:45pm

Civic Memorial girls soccer at Marquette, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial girls track at Highland Invitational, 4pm

EA-WR baseball at Madison, 4:15pm

EA-WR softball at Jersey, 4:30pm

EA-WR girls soccer vs. Staunton, 4:30pm

Marquette boys tennis at Collinsville, 4pm

Marquette softball at Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30pm

Roxana girls soccer at Litchfield, 5pm

